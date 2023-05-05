Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 14-day ATR is 0.67: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $15.15. During the day, the stock rose to $15.52 and sunk to $14.54 before settling in for the price of $15.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PFS posted a 52-week range of $15.46-$25.61.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1124 employees. It has generated 479,876 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +43.40 and Pretax Margin of +43.40.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 68.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 15.62, making the entire transaction reach 7,810 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,273. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 20.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,481. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,280 in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.45, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.71.

In the same vein, PFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Provident Financial Services Inc., PFS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.68% that was higher than 29.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.