R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) EPS growth this year is -785.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) established initial surge of 0.32% at $15.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.67 and sunk to $14.16 before settling in for the price of $15.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCM posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$27.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -785.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. It has generated 64,978 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,072. The stock had 6.96 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.86, operating margin was +9.82 and Pretax Margin of -3.38.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the R1 RCM Inc. industry. R1 RCM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 71,767 shares at the rate of 13.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,767. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Director sold 15,000,000 for 20.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 306,375,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,754,055 in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3.19 while generating a return on equity of -3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -785.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57.

In the same vein, RCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [R1 RCM Inc., RCM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.61% that was lower than 37.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.