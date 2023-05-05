Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $28.75: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) flaunted slowness of -3.22% at $27.32, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $28.195 and sunk to $27.17 before settling in for the price of $28.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REYN posted a 52-week range of $24.54-$32.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $209.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6000 employees. It has generated 636,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 43,000. The stock had 10.78 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.26, operating margin was +11.16 and Pretax Margin of +8.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. industry. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.19%, in contrast to 30.20% institutional ownership.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.57) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.76 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50.

In the same vein, REYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., REYN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.28% that was higher than 18.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

