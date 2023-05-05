Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 14-day ATR is 2.63: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 7.16% at $71.88. During the day, the stock rose to $73.44 and sunk to $70.58 before settling in for the price of $67.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $31.09-$78.97.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 102500 employees. It has generated 86,249 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,034. The stock had 18.83 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.25, operating margin was -10.52 and Pretax Margin of -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 74.36, making the entire transaction reach 446,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,265. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director sold 13,600 for 58.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 791,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,064,632 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.34) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.83 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.57% that was higher than 42.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.