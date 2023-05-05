Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.5 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.06% to $46.61. During the day, the stock rose to $47.68 and sunk to $45.74 before settling in for the price of $47.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNG posted a 52-week range of $23.62-$64.20.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 334.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.12, operating margin was +54.48 and Pretax Margin of +40.77.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.77 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 334.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.39 in the upcoming year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.67, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.75.

In the same vein, STNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.98, a figure that is expected to reach 3.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Scorpio Tankers Inc., STNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.70% that was higher than 45.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.