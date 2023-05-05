Sempra Energy (SRE) 14-day ATR is 2.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.57% to $153.49, before settling in for the price of $152.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRE posted a 52-week range of $136.54-$176.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $314.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $310.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.97.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Sempra Energy’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 19,260 shares at the rate of 146.09, making the entire transaction reach 2,813,736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,306 for 148.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 342,441. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,362 in total.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.04) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.20% and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sempra Energy (SRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.19, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36.

In the same vein, SRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sempra Energy, SRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Sempra Energy (SRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.34% that was lower than 20.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.