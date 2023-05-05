Search
Steve Mayer
Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) PE Ratio stood at $1.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 04, 2023, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) started slowly as it slid -44.38% to $2.72. During the day, the stock rose to $2.96 and sunk to $2.29 before settling in for the price of $4.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRTS posted a 52-week range of $4.42-$15.25.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 484.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 42 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.53, operating margin was +33.30 and Pretax Margin of +62.85.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.10%, in contrast to 37.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 14.13, making the entire transaction reach 70,628 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,519. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,794 for 12.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 198,643. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,130,293 in total.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +54.44 while generating a return on equity of 65.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 484.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.86, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, SRTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sensus Healthcare Inc., SRTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was better the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 241.28% that was higher than 111.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) EPS growth this year is 8.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.11% to $2.18, before...
Read more

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $114.06: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.55%...
Read more

TPG Inc. (TPG) EPS is poised to hit 0.34 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) flaunted slowness of -6.66% at $25.51, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of...
Read more

