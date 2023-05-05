Tenaris S.A. (TS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.43

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.15% at $26.86. During the day, the stock rose to $27.15 and sunk to $26.545 before settling in for the price of $26.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TS posted a 52-week range of $22.24-$38.00.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $590.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25292 employees. It has generated 442,512 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 96,056. The stock had 5.75 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.35, operating margin was +25.84 and Pretax Margin of +25.14.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Tenaris S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.60%, in contrast to 12.70% institutional ownership.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenaris S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenaris S.A. (TS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.99, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.61.

In the same vein, TS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaris S.A. (TS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.41% that was higher than 38.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.