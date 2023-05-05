Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) went up 0.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

As on May 04, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.56% to $1.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$4.09.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $314.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0298, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0687.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.07, operating margin was -279.74 and Pretax Margin of -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 137,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 475,000.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.94.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TeraWulf Inc., WULF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.28 million was better the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.1862.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.31% that was lower than 153.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

