The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.25% at $16.95. During the day, the stock rose to $17.30 and sunk to $16.89 before settling in for the price of $17.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $15.19-$33.70.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3078 employees. It has generated 614,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,300. The stock had 10.98 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.12, operating margin was +7.36 and Pretax Margin of +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 98.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 18.75, making the entire transaction reach 468,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 222,493. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 18.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 472,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 247,493 in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.76, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.28% that was lower than 39.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.