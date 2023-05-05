The key reasons why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is -85.70% away from 52-week high?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 2.63% at $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0816 and sunk to $0.0751 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMP posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$0.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -18.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1233, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2081.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 432,371 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,381,764. The stock had 1.36 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -60.93, operating margin was -526.88 and Pretax Margin of -550.82.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -550.86 while generating a return on equity of -207.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.20%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62.

In the same vein, ADMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0104.

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.15% that was lower than 98.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.