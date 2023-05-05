Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The key reasons why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is -85.70% away from 52-week high?

Markets

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 2.63% at $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0816 and sunk to $0.0751 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMP posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$0.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -18.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1233, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2081.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 432,371 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,381,764. The stock had 1.36 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -60.93, operating margin was -526.88 and Pretax Margin of -550.82.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -550.86 while generating a return on equity of -207.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.20%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62.

In the same vein, ADMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0104.

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.15% that was lower than 98.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.86

Steve Mayer -
Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.62% to $389.28. During the...
Read more

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) volume hits 1.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) volume hits 1.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) established initial surge of 0.09% at $117.42, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.