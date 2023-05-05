The key reasons why Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is -33.23% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.90% to $33.12. During the day, the stock rose to $33.73 and sunk to $32.69 before settling in for the price of $34.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$49.60.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.73.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s SVP and CAO sold 9,877 shares at the rate of 37.20, making the entire transaction reach 367,424 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,925. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 1,271 for 36.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,709. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,186 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.21) by $0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 18.56 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.53.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 63.41, a figure that is expected to reach 3.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.06% that was lower than 41.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.