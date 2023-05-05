The key reasons why Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is -13.46% away from 52-week high?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 5.07% at $134.93. During the day, the stock rose to $139.50 and sunk to $131.00 before settling in for the price of $128.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLED posted a 52-week range of $89.41-$155.91.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 443 employees. It has generated 1,391,916 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 471,436. The stock had 5.30 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.28, operating margin was +43.32 and Pretax Margin of +43.50.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Universal Display Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director sold 21,098 shares at the rate of 137.56, making the entire transaction reach 2,902,241 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 110.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,302,305. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,732 in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.87 while generating a return on equity of 17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Display Corporation (OLED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.67, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 233.14.

In the same vein, OLED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.65% While, its Average True Range was 4.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.23% that was lower than 32.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.