The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) went down -8.28% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on May 04, 2023, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) started slowly as it slid -8.28% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MICS posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$10.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 155.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9728, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.9157.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 300 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,807,800. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 300 for 1.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 504. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,807,800 in total.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 155.70%.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, MICS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18.

Technical Analysis of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Singing Machine Company Inc., MICS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.72 million was better the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.3664.

Raw Stochastic average of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.91% that was higher than 85.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.