Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Western Union Company (WU) average volume reaches $9.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) set off with pace as it heaved 3.09% to $12.01. During the day, the stock rose to $12.14 and sunk to $11.5514 before settling in for the price of $11.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $10.07-$18.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $370.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 502,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.13, operating margin was +20.19 and Pretax Margin of +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. The Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 103.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman bought 7,745 shares at the rate of 12.84, making the entire transaction reach 99,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,337.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.13, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.91.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Western Union Company, WU]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.35% that was higher than 29.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) EPS growth this year is -70.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.45% to $9.51. During...
Read more

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.21: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.47%...
Read more

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) EPS is poised to hit 0.81 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) flaunted slowness of -2.01% at $20.97, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.