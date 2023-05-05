Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.75

Analyst Insights

As on May 04, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) started slowly as it slid -3.86% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7349 and sunk to $0.672 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$15.20.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8385, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0371.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.38, operating margin was +40.35 and Pretax Margin of +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.92%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was lower the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0549.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.96% that was lower than 136.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

