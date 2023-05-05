TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) EPS is poised to hit -0.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -15.69% at $9.19. During the day, the stock rose to $10.13 and sunk to $8.74 before settling in for the price of $10.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPIC posted a 52-week range of $8.46-$25.05.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $388.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 112,796 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,115. The stock had 3.85 Receivables turnover and 1.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.83, operating margin was -1.30 and Pretax Margin of -1.70.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. TPI Composites Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.52%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,963,416 shares at the rate of 18.85, making the entire transaction reach 74,710,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,263. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,963,416 for 18.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,710,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,263 in total.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -3.65 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, TPIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.83% that was higher than 84.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.