Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) average volume reaches $260.51K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

As on May 04, 2023, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) started slowly as it slid -8.57% to $9.81. During the day, the stock rose to $10.18 and sunk to $9.41 before settling in for the price of $10.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPVG posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$16.38.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -124.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $338.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.17.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.41, operating margin was +9.11 and Pretax Margin of -27.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Director bought 2,764 shares at the rate of 10.84, making the entire transaction reach 29,966 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,764. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 11.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,733 in total.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.33 while generating a return on equity of -4.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -124.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61.

In the same vein, TPVG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., TPVG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was better the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.62% that was higher than 41.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

