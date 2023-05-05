Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) EPS is poised to hit -0.37 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 6.45% at $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.37 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNCY posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6386, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9006.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.26, operating margin was -1898.21 and Pretax Margin of -1898.84.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 12,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1898.84 while generating a return on equity of -225.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.62.

In the same vein, UNCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.1563.

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.35% that was lower than 188.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.