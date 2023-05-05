United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Moves -3.51% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.51% to $42.92. During the day, the stock rose to $44.65 and sunk to $42.595 before settling in for the price of $44.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $31.58-$55.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $325.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 96300 employees. It has generated 484,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,942. The stock had 25.96 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.92, operating margin was +5.51 and Pretax Margin of +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 60.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 42.59, making the entire transaction reach 1,064,648 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Vice President & Controller sold 16,000 for 48.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 783,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,132 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.73) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.49, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.35.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.73, a figure that is expected to reach 3.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [United Airlines Holdings Inc., UAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.9 million was inferior to the volume of 8.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.09% that was higher than 42.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.