USD Partners LP (USDP) 20 Days SMA touch -39.78%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 04, 2023, USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) started slowly as it slid -38.34% to $2.01. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USDP posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$6.90.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.90.

It has generated 1,313,588 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -704,906. The stock had 19.90 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.78, operating margin was +10.68 and Pretax Margin of -53.73.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. USD Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.60%, in contrast to 26.80% institutional ownership.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -53.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

USD Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for USD Partners LP (USDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.47.

In the same vein, USDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of USD Partners LP (USDP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [USD Partners LP, USDP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.13 million was better the volume of 48176.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of USD Partners LP (USDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.40% that was higher than 91.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.