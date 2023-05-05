Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Open at price of $194.90: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price increase of 6.50% at $190.23. During the day, the stock rose to $199.10 and sunk to $187.20 before settling in for the price of $178.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $137.54-$197.76.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $171.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $171.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11397 employees. It has generated 641,853 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,137. The stock had 7.74 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.29, operating margin was +14.25 and Pretax Margin of +10.77.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Vulcan Materials Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 180.00, making the entire transaction reach 360,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,970. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 3,377 for 165.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 557,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,970 in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.76, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.41.

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.97% While, its Average True Range was 5.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.47% that was higher than 27.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.