WESCO International Inc. (WCC) volume hits 2.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -14.72% at $122.87. During the day, the stock rose to $135.90 and sunk to $121.905 before settling in for the price of $144.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WCC posted a 52-week range of $99.00-$175.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.96.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. WESCO International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 1,867 shares at the rate of 167.07, making the entire transaction reach 311,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,703. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s EVP & GM, EES sold 613 for 171.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,021 in total.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.79) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WESCO International Inc. (WCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.01, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, WCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.35, a figure that is expected to reach 3.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.75% While, its Average True Range was 6.54.

Raw Stochastic average of WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.00% that was higher than 46.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.