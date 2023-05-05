WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.76

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) started the day on May 04, 2023, with a price decrease of -19.35% at $9.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.99 and sunk to $9.0201 before settling in for the price of $11.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WOW posted a 52-week range of $8.57-$22.60.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -9.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $768.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1390 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 507,122 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,799. The stock had 12.79 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.13, operating margin was +4.71 and Pretax Margin of -3.23.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. WideOpenWest Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Chief Customer Exper. Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 18.29, making the entire transaction reach 91,442 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,225. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for 18.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 413,706. This particular insider is now the holder of 330,208 in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09.

In the same vein, WOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.54% that was higher than 56.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.