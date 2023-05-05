Wipro Limited (WIT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.84

As on May 04, 2023, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) started slowly as it slid -0.43% to $4.64. During the day, the stock rose to $4.67 and sunk to $4.62 before settling in for the price of $4.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIT posted a 52-week range of $4.32-$6.50.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Wipro Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.00%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wipro Limited (WIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.27, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.33.

In the same vein, WIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Limited (WIT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wipro Limited, WIT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.39 million was better the volume of 2.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Wipro Limited (WIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.77% that was higher than 23.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.