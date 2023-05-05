ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Moves -0.73% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 04, 2023, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) started slowly as it slid -0.73% to $27.19. During the day, the stock rose to $27.59 and sunk to $27.155 before settling in for the price of $27.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $16.06-$29.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $809.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $614.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24888 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.55, operating margin was +19.68 and Pretax Margin of +23.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.73, and its Beta score is 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.54.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was lower the volume of 2.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.74% that was lower than 24.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.