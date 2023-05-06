Search
Sana Meer
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) EPS is poised to hit 0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.34% to $7.45. During the day, the stock rose to $7.52 and sunk to $7.20 before settling in for the price of $7.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOI posted a 52-week range of $7.15-$14.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $341.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.06.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 344 employees. It has generated 930,247 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 59,044. The stock had 6.24 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.81, operating margin was +13.06 and Pretax Margin of +12.91.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 23,000 shares at the rate of 9.50, making the entire transaction reach 218,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 538,175. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Director sold 7,000 for 12.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,439 in total.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.57, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, SOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

[Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., SOI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.36% that was higher than 50.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

