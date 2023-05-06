Teradyne Inc. (TER) return on Assets touches 19.57: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.37% to $89.98. During the day, the stock rose to $92.135 and sunk to $89.73 before settling in for the price of $92.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $67.81-$114.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.65.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6500 workers. It has generated 485,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,077. The stock had 6.06 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.51, operating margin was +26.91 and Pretax Margin of +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 104.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Director sold 750 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 75,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,487. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s President, LitePoint Corp. sold 2,710 for 103.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,753. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,467 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.68, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.77.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teradyne Inc., TER]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.11% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.77% that was lower than 33.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.