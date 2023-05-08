Search
Steve Mayer
12.56% volatility in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 05, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) trading session started at the price of $0.94, that was 17.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.94 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $0.24 – $1.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

The latest stats from [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7383, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5196. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8400.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 185,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 172.90 million. As of now, sales total 292,600 K while income totals -92,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,180 K while its last quarter net income were -7,550 K.

Newsletter

 

