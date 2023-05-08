-13.11% percent quarterly performance for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) stock priced at $10.33, up 17.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $10.121 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. ACMR’s price has ranged from $5.46 to $20.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 60.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.00%. With a float of $44.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1209 employees.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 452,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 37,500 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 889,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s insider sold 22,500 for $12.37, making the entire transaction worth $278,351. This insider now owns 50,001 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 145.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACM Research Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Looking closely at ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. However, in the short run, ACM Research Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.11. Second resistance stands at $11.74. The third major resistance level sits at $12.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.85.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 530.20 million, the company has a total of 54,818K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 388,830 K while annual income is 39,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,540 K while its latest quarter income was 11,810 K.