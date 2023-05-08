Search
Sana Meer
-13.23% percent quarterly performance for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

May 05, 2023, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) trading session started at the price of $8.94, that was 12.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.52 and dropped to $8.89 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. A 52-week range for EDIT has been $6.33 – $19.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.80%. With a float of $68.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.85, operating margin of -1146.26, and the pretax margin is -1118.26.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Editas Medicine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Editas Medicine Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,636. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 184 shares at a rate of $8.89, taking the stock ownership to the 107,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, CBO AND CTO sold 101 for $8.89, making the entire transaction worth $898. This insider now owns 77,582 shares in total.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1118.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Looking closely at Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Editas Medicine Inc.’s (EDIT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.15. However, in the short run, Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.56. Second resistance stands at $11.36. The third major resistance level sits at $12.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.30.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Key Stats

There are 68,994K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 601.64 million. As of now, sales total 19,710 K while income totals -220,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,540 K while its last quarter net income were -60,740 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

