27.51% volatility in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.975, plunging -8.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Within the past 52 weeks, CYTO’s price has moved between $0.73 and $19.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.70%. With a float of $1.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) saw its 5-day average volume 7.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4505, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8748. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1400 in the near term. At $1.2600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7200.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 million based on 1,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -19,030 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,691 K in sales during its previous quarter.