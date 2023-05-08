-28.49% percent quarterly performance for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 05, 2023, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) opened at $19.50, lower -13.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.81 and dropped to $14.80 before settling in for the closing price of $20.03. Price fluctuations for USM have ranged from $19.12 to $32.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.40% at the time writing. With a float of $14.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.63, operating margin of +2.16, and the pretax margin is +1.73.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United States Cellular Corporation is 73.43%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 417,077. In this transaction EVP-CTO of this company sold 18,826 shares at a rate of $22.15, taking the stock ownership to the 18,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,834 for $19.61, making the entire transaction worth $35,965. This insider now owns 18,981 shares in total.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.3 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, United States Cellular Corporation’s (USM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.77 in the near term. At $22.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.75.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Key Stats

There are currently 84,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,169 M according to its annual income of 30,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,049 M and its income totaled -28,000 K.