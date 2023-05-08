3.01% volatility in EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) stock priced at $252.59, down -10.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $255.38 and dropped to $239.41 before settling in for the closing price of $270.41. EPAM’s price has ranged from $266.63 to $462.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.10%. With a float of $55.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.54, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of EPAM Systems Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 350,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $350.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for $440.84, making the entire transaction worth $5,877,720. This insider now owns 7,572 shares in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EPAM Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.08, a number that is poised to hit 2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

The latest stats from [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.21.

During the past 100 days, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $287.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $343.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $252.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $261.72. The third major resistance level sits at $268.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $236.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $229.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $220.16.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.64 billion, the company has a total of 57,744K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,825 M while annual income is 419,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,231 M while its latest quarter income was 155,040 K.