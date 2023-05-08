3.50% volatility in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $17.88, down -0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.28 and dropped to $17.67 before settling in for the closing price of $18.23. Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has traded in a range of $13.40-$26.12.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -450.60%. With a float of $210.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.57 million.

In an organization with 6200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.02, operating margin of -4.59, and the pretax margin is -23.15.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -22.86 while generating a return on equity of -14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.57 million. That was better than the volume of 4.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.91. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.38. Second resistance stands at $18.63. The third major resistance level sits at $18.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.16.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.60 billion has total of 210,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,495 M in contrast with the sum of -341,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 375,470 K and last quarter income was -172,760 K.