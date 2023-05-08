30.33% percent quarterly performance for MMTec Inc. (MTC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) stock priced at $1.00, down -3.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. MTC’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $8.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.90%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.86 million.

The firm has a total of 55 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.93, operating margin of -536.11, and the pretax margin is -513.62.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -513.62 while generating a return on equity of -49.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MMTec Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 78.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MMTec Inc., MTC], we can find that recorded value of 3.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 211.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 208.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4070. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0617. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1459. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8459. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7617.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.96 million, the company has a total of 85,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,100 K while annual income is -5,650 K.