4.20% volatility in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

On May 05, 2023, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) opened at $111.16, higher 4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.005 and dropped to $111.00 before settling in for the closing price of $109.03. Price fluctuations for GNRC have ranged from $86.29 to $299.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.80% at the time writing. With a float of $59.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +12.43, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 510,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $102.16, taking the stock ownership to the 622,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $109.48, making the entire transaction worth $547,400. This insider now owns 627,690 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.56.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $115.79 in the near term. At $117.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.78.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are currently 62,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,565 M according to its annual income of 399,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,049 M and its income totaled 101,830 K.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 13.02%

Steve Mayer -
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.12, soaring 0.58% from the...
CROX (Crocs Inc.) climbed 4.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
May 05, 2023, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) trading session started at the price of $111.70, that was 4.21% jump from the session before. During...
Mercer International Inc. (MERC) average volume reaches $407.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) stock priced at $9.10, down -3.75% from the previous...
