4.34% volatility in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.43, soaring 1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. Within the past 52 weeks, HBI’s price has moved between $4.32 and $14.00.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -125.60%. With a float of $345.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.44 million.

In an organization with 51000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.46, operating margin of +9.17, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.80% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.16 million. That was better than the volume of 12.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. However, in the short run, Hanesbrands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.50. Second resistance stands at $4.57. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.16.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 349,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,234 M and income totals -127,200 K. The company made 1,473 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -418,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.