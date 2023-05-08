$489.08K in average volume shows that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) stock priced at $3.53, down -5.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5885 and dropped to $3.325 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. MNMD’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $19.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.20%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48 employees.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 14.72%, while institutional ownership is 13.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 29,038. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 8,273 shares at a rate of $3.51, taking the stock ownership to the 238,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,577 for $3.51, making the entire transaction worth $12,555. This insider now owns 260,505 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -37.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Looking closely at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 59.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. However, in the short run, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.56. Second resistance stands at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 130.57 million, the company has a total of 38,063K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -56,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,903 K.