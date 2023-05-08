$5.59M in average volume shows that WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) stock priced at $0.062, down -9.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0633 and dropped to $0.0506 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. WETG’s price has ranged from $0.06 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WeTrade Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.6 million. That was better than the volume of 4.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 284.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 191.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2358, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3068. However, in the short run, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0647. Second resistance stands at $0.0703. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0774. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0520, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0449. The third support level lies at $0.0393 if the price breaches the second support level.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.80 million, the company has a total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,380 K while annual income is 5,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,353 K while its latest quarter income was -8,657 K.