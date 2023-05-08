5.79% volatility in Upwork Inc. (UPWK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
On May 05, 2023, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opened at $8.09, higher 0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.18 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.99. Price fluctuations for UPWK have ranged from $6.56 to $25.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 25.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 2,240. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 214 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 14,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s President & CEO sold 30,378 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $308,716. This insider now owns 964,430 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) saw its 5-day average volume 5.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.16 in the near term. At $8.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.54.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are currently 133,464K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 618,320 K according to its annual income of -89,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,440 K and its income totaled -16,500 K.

