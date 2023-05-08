-54.11% percent quarterly performance for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.28, soaring 7.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Within the past 52 weeks, CGC’s price has moved between $1.18 and $6.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -677.60%. With a float of $331.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -677.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Looking closely at Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), its last 5-days average volume was 8.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6974. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3967. Second resistance stands at $1.4533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1167.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 698.15 million based on 515,997K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 415,120 K and income totals -241,080 K. The company made 74,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -192,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.