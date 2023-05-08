$576.28K in average volume shows that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is heading in the right direction

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.89, plunging -7.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.91 and dropped to $10.50 before settling in for the closing price of $11.51. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAI’s price has moved between $10.93 and $20.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.75, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is +2.37.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91 and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

The latest stats from [Sendas Distribuidora S.A., ASAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.08. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. The third support level lies at $10.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.11 billion based on 270,051K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,561 M and income totals 236,310 K. The company made 3,032 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.