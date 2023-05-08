Search
$60.37M in average volume shows that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is heading in the right direction

May 05, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trading session started at the price of $84.99, that was 3.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.425 and dropped to $84.72 before settling in for the closing price of $86.61. A 52-week range for AMD has been $54.57 – $109.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 35.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.30%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.03, operating margin of +6.84, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 1,185,625. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $94.85, taking the stock ownership to the 95,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 30,000 for $91.39, making the entire transaction worth $2,741,607. This insider now owns 1,516,945 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.06% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 88.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 60.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.93. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.94. Second resistance stands at $94.03. The third major resistance level sits at $97.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,610,362K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.39 billion. As of now, sales total 23,601 M while income totals 1,320 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,599 M while its last quarter net income were 21,000 K.

