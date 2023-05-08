Search
Steve Mayer
-61.19% percent quarterly performance for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $0.6874, up 9.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $0.60-$4.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 23.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.20%. With a float of $291.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 405 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.55, operating margin of -466.09, and the pretax margin is -470.15.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -476.93 while generating a return on equity of -45.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Looking closely at Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days average volume was 6.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0325, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8231. However, in the short run, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7572. Second resistance stands at $0.7886. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8272. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6872, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6486. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6172.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 202.35 million has total of 306,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,800 K in contrast with the sum of -132,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,210 K and last quarter income was -38,680 K.

