-7.16% percent quarterly performance for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 05, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) trading session started at the price of $290.40, that was 4.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $294.26 and dropped to $280.52 before settling in for the closing price of $281.22. A 52-week range for SEDG has been $190.15 – $375.90.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.00%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.98 million.

The firm has a total of 4926 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.18, operating margin of +9.31, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 769,522. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $307.81, taking the stock ownership to the 134,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for $316.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,582,841. This insider now owns 139,068 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.92) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.70% during the next five years compared to -6.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.37.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $298.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $289.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $298.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $303.13. The third major resistance level sits at $312.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $284.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $275.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $270.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are 56,343K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.85 billion. As of now, sales total 3,110 M while income totals 93,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 890,700 K while its last quarter net income were 20,830 K.