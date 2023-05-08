7.29% volatility in Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $4.64, up 6.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.0199 and dropped to $4.61 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has traded in a range of $2.18-$4.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.30%. With a float of $33.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.04, operating margin of -4296.52, and the pretax margin is -4257.09.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 4.42%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 30,586. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,325 shares at a rate of $3.28, taking the stock ownership to the 357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 28,000 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $105,000. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4257.09 while generating a return on equity of -80.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cue Biopharma Inc.’s (CUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 165.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s (CUE) raw stochastic average was set at 95.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.07 in the near term. At $5.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 199.12 million has total of 43,178K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,250 K in contrast with the sum of -53,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 150 K and last quarter income was -14,590 K.