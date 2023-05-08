Search
A look at Bank OZK’s (OZK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 05, 2023, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) opened at $33.72, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.51 and dropped to $33.14 before settling in for the closing price of $32.18. Price fluctuations for OZK have ranged from $31.00 to $49.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.50% at the time writing. With a float of $120.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

The firm has a total of 2646 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +40.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank OZK (OZK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank OZK, OZK], we can find that recorded value of 3.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.03. The third major resistance level sits at $35.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.45.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

There are currently 125,444K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,381 M according to its annual income of 564,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 476,530 K and its income totaled 169,900 K.

