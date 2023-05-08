Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock priced at $1.00, up 19.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.941 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. DOGZ’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $5.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.30%. With a float of $30.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 309 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.42, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +0.88.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dogness (International) Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) raw stochastic average was set at 60.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0749. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1397 in the near term. At $1.2793, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3787. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8013. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6617.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.00 million, the company has a total of 30,205K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,100 K while annual income is 3,240 K.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is expecting -5.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.03, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading...
Read more

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.00%

Shaun Noe -
May 05, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $11.89, that was 0.84% jump from the...
Read more

MU (Micron Technology Inc.) climbed 1.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On May 05, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $60.61, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

