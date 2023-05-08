A look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 05, 2023, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) opened at $0.1859, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1996 and dropped to $0.1847 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for TRKA have ranged from $0.09 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 191.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.00% at the time writing. With a float of $370.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Looking closely at Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA), its last 5-days average volume was 13.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 70.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2747, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3314. However, in the short run, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1999. Second resistance stands at $0.2072. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1774. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1701.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

There are currently 413,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,410 K according to its annual income of -38,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,101 K and its income totaled -10,854 K.